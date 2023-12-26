Dingell: Trump Is Contributing to Division, ‘Violence Is Becoming Normalized’

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that former President Donald Trump’s Christmas message shows how he is contributing to division in the county to the point that “violence is becoming normalized.”

Anchor Sara Sidner said, “I want to ask you about some new information we’ve just been saying the FBI is now involved because of threats to those Colorado judges who ruled that Donald Trump cannot be on the ballot. I’d like to get your thoughts because I know in your state several of your state leadership has faced threats. And you yourself, I think, have mentioned that you have faced threats as a public servant. Have you noticed that things are getting worse, or have things changed?”

Dingell said, “They’re deteriorating, and they’re getting worse. And I quite frankly, I’m going to tell you that I think it was one of the most pathetic Christmas greetings I’ve heard when a former president of the United States who wants to return tells people on Christmas Day that they can rot in hell. He is contributing to the divisiveness in division in this country.”

She added, “Yes, I have had people, and after he went after me, quite frankly, there were men outside of my house with assault weapons, and I have had threats. But it is hate and division are creeping into our communities far too easily. Violence is becoming normalized. Every last one of us has to stand up. We can disagree civilly. We need to respect every human being with dignity. We need to treat them like everybody’s a human being and bring that civility back because our democracy is in trouble. If we start to let the kind of anger, violence and division that’s creeping in be normalized more. It’s not right.”

