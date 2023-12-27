Chicago Mayor Johnson: Migrant Influx ‘Not Sustainable’ Without ‘Significant Federal Support’

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) said Wednesday “CNN This Morning” that the current migrant influx into his city was “not sustainable” without “significant federal support.”

Johnson said, “Since taking office a little bit over seven months ago, my administration has responded to this humanitarian mission with the full force of government. We have roughly 15,000 people living in shelters, temporary shelters here in Chicago, nearly 27 shelters. A total of 4500 children are in our Chicago public schools system, providing health care and also making sure that we are screening individuals as they come through the city of Chicago, providing, again, onsite vaccinations at all of our shelters.”

He continued, “But let me just say this to make this very clear, what I have said repeatedly is that we have to have coordination. Since taking office, we’ve had an uncoordinated approach. And what I’ve worked to do, instead of having chaos, is provide some structure and calm around the situation. And without significant federal support, this is not sustainable.”

Discussing migrants being bused to sanctuary cities, Johnson said, “What I mean by uncoordinated, what Governor Abbott is doing is quite frankly reckless. I had a delegation to actually go to the border and see firsthand the challenges that are bordering states and our bordering cities are experiencing. What I called for repeatedly is a coordinated approach between state and local municipalities so that we can address this crisis.”

