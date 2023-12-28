Kinzinger: ‘Brainwashed’ Trump Voters Need to Hear Truth from Christie

CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger said Thursday on CNN’s “News Central” that voters “brainwashed” by former President Donald Trump needed to hear the “truth” from 2024 GOP hopeful former Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ).

In a campaign ad, Christie said, “Some people say I should drop out of this race. Really? I’m the only one saying Donald Trump is a liar. He puts Americans against each other. His Christmas message to anyone who disagrees with him, rot in hell. He caused a riot on Capital Hill, he will burn America to the ground to help himself. Every Republican leader says that in private, I’m the only one saying it in public.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez said, “Chris Christie has effectively backed off of Iowa in that race but not in New Hampshire where he stands the best chance. How close does the race need to be between him and Donald Trump for him to stay in?”

Kinzinger said, “It’s his decision, I have not endorsed him but we thought it was important, through my group, to make sure he’s on the ballot, he has access to the debates because he’s the only one telling the truth just like his ad said. I thought that was effective. If there should be pressure on anybody to drop out, frankly it is Ron DeSantis. I forget he’s in the race anymore. I think Chris Christie will stay in because he’s right, he’s the one telling the truth, he’s doing it aggressively.”

He added, “He occupies a unique lane that there’s frankly many of us in the party or used to be in the party need to hear from, and frankly people that are brainwashed need to hear from.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN