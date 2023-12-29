Chris Christie: Nikki Haley ‘Slippery, Slick Politician’ Running to Be Trump’s VP

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Friday on “CNN This Morning” that his GOP rival for the presidential nomination Nikki Haley, was a “slippery, slick politician” trying to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

When asked about Haley’s Civil War remarks, Christie said, “Here’s the bottom line on this. Nikki Haley, as I defended her in the fourth debate, as you’ll remember, is a smart woman, and she knows better. Look, she’s been having this problem for decades in terms of her answer about this. If you go back to her running for governor in 2010, she said that the Civil War was about change versus tradition. She called slavery a tradition. And change versus tradition — it’s not change versus tradition, it’s right versus wrong.”

He continued, “She’s not saying it because she’s afraid to say it because this has been her whole campaign. She does not want to offend anyone. She won’t tell the truth about Donald Trump, even though she knows that he was the cause of January 6. She won’t say it even though she knows that he regularly lies. She won’t say it. And even last night, Phil, she was asked by a voter again in New Hampshire, would she categorically rule out being Donald Trump’s vice president? And she won’t answer the question. These are simple questions to a smart woman. And when she doesn’t answer them, you have to believe she’s being a slippery, slick politician who wants to be everything to everybody.”

When asked about pardoning Trump, Christie said, “No, I don’t, and I’ve said that definitively, I won’t pardon Donald Trump. She should know this. One of the requirements to issue a pardon is for them to take responsibility for their actions. Do we ever see Donald Trump being willing to take responsibility for his actions on anything? And the fact is, this is another one of her resume items to be Donald Trump’s vice president.”

