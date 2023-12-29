Himes: Addressing ‘Uncontrolled Inflow’ at Border Shouldn’t Be Tied to ‘Existential’ Ukraine Money

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) acknowledged that there is an “uncontrolled inflow of people” coming over the border and that issue should be addressed, but addressing that “may not work” and shouldn’t be tied to the “existential” Ukraine funding.

Himes stated, “Imagine saying that, unless we get what we want on the border, Ukraine gets it in the head. Imagine, had FDR said that, well, we’ll fight the Japanese Empire, which just destroyed Pearl Harbor, but here are a whole bunch of domestic priorities that are important to me. So, at some level, it’s just another reason why the Republicans have drifted away from their commitment to defending freedom and democracy around the world. But, to answer your question very specifically, look, they are in the majority in the House. We should do better on the border, no question about it. We could do an awful lot with respect to immigration reform and border security and stopping the inflow — the uncontrolled inflow of people. So, yes, let’s engage, let’s have that conversation. I know it’s going to be hard. But recognize that immigration is one of the hardest things that the Congress does. It’s why we haven’t passed an immigration bill in decades. And so, contemplate the possibility that it may not work, and if it does not work, you don’t get a border deal and Ukraine gets swallowed by Vladimir Putin, is that really the structure you want to do? But to answer your question, yes, let’s negotiate a border deal, let’s see if we can get that done, and if we can get it done, terrific. But either way, we need to support the Ukrainians in this existential fight.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett