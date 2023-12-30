Chicago Mayor: ‘Dangerous’ Abbott ‘Governing out of Fear’ on Migrant ‘Crisis’ that Will ‘Crush Local Economies’

On Friday’s “CNN This Morning,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stated that local economies are going to be crushed by the migrant “crisis” and that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is “governing out of fear.”

Johnson said, “[W]e have infrastructure in our local communities that [is] not designed to carry such a burden. Local municipalities are not structured to be able to carry the weight of a crisis like this. And I’ve sent a delegation to the border to see firsthand what our bordering cities are experiencing, and what we have said repeatedly is that there has to be better coordination. And without a coordinated operation, this is going to crush local economies, because there is a financial responsibility that we have all taken on. And look, the bottom line is this — at least for my experiences — is that we have a Governor in Texas that is governing out of fear. And what we need right now, we need sound minds, and that’s why I’m grateful for the leadership of Mayor Eric Adams (D) and the leadership of Mayor Mike Johnston, because we are working collectively together to be able to bring some structure around this crisis.”

Later, he added that Abbott sending airplanes to Chicago without regulation is “dangerous.”

