Hutchinson: Trump Is a ‘Weak and Feeble Man Who Has No Sense of Character’

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump is a “weak and feeble man who has no sense of character and integrity and has no sense of leadership.”

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “President Trump saying he’ll be a dictator on day one of his second term. Here’s a continuation of my conversation with three women who served in his White House. What would it mean in your mind if he became president again?”

Hutchinson said, “The fact he feels he needs to lean into being a dictator alone shows that he’s a weak and feeble man who has no sense of character and integrity and has no sense of leadership.”

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Everyone who was in the West Wing and frankly a lot of cabinet secretaries, they know how dangerous Trump is. People who I have the deepest level of respect for, like my former boss, Mike Pence, he’s seen more than any of us have seen. He knows more than any of us know, and I would just hope in this moment, when we are less than a year out, basically a year out from the election, that he would think about speaking out more forcefully about the unfitness of Donald Trump. This is not about politics. It’s not about policy. It’s about the character of the man who’s the leader of the free world.”

