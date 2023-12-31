Raskin: Trump Among Tiny Number of People Who Have ‘Disqualified Themselves’ for Presidency

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he believed former President Donald Trump was part of a small group of Americans who had “disqualified themselves” for the presidency.

Raskin said, “Every state will control its own ballot access and access to candidates for the ballot. And that is obviously difficult when we’re talking about electing the president, who is the one official we’ve got in America who is supposed to represent the entire country, represent everybody. And so I think that the urgency is for the Supreme Court to act, but I think it’s going to be tough for some of them if they want to keep Trump on the ballot.”

He added, “If they’re falling for the argument that this is undemocratic. Is it undemocratic that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jennifer Granholm can’t run for president because they weren’t born in the country? Of all of the forms of disqualification that we have, the one that disqualifies people for engaging in insurrection is the most democratic. It’s the one where people choose themselves to be disqualified in terms of your age or where you were born. That’s not up to. But Donald Trump is in that tiny, tiny number of people who have essentially disqualified themselves.”

