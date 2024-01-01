Griswold: Democrats Won’t Be Intimidated by Death Threats of Extremists Trying to Steal Elections

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the Democratic secretaries of state and election workers who had been receiving abuse and death threats since 2020 won’t be intimidated.

Anchor Brianna Keilar said, “Maine’s secretary of state says she’s received threats since removing Trump from the ballot. I want to play a bit of what she said.”

Last week on CNN, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said, “I certainly worry about the safety of people I love, people around me, and people who are charged with protecting me and working alongside me. We have received threatening communications. Those are unacceptable. But regardless, my considerations in this proceeding is to adhere to the process.”

Keilar said, “You announced over the weekend that you have also received dozens of death threats. How concerned are you about it?”

Griswold said, “It’s incredibly concerning, but I do want to note that this did not happen or start just with this lawsuit. Democratic secretaries of state and election workers across this nation have been receiving abuse and death threats since 2020. The intent of the vitriol is to try to push us out of office so extremists can take our places, but we won’t be intimidated.”

She added, “It’s extremely concerning when people tell you in explicit terms how they’re going to come and kill you. You worry about your family, about your office, your friends. Again, we have to recognize what the threats are for what they are. It’s an attempt to tilt elections or steal elections from the American people.”

