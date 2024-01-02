Colorado Secretary of State Griswold: Trump, GOP to Blame for Threats Directed at Election Officials

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that former President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers were to blame for threats to election officials.

Anchor John Berman said, “What’s the cause of this threat of violence do you think? Who is to blame?”

Griswold said, “I would say Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress and high ranking Republicans across the nation who have not stood up to condemn the rhetoric of violence. You know, all the lies, all the disinformation are used as justification to suppress the vote across the nation. The lies have been cited, security breaches, including election officials breaching their own equipment, and have really incited a wave of political threats to election workers.”

She continued, “The intended result is happening. A lot of election workers have said they will step down or have stepped down, including Colorado seeing a turnover rate of one-third of our elected county clerks, the people who run the elections at the county level since 2020. So Donald Trump is, his rhetoric is dangerous. And of course, I would say there was not a mistake, or he knew what he was doing when he posted on social media the biography of the Maine secretary of state, that led to intimidation and threats against her.”

