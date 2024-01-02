Dershowitz: Gay Got What She Deserved Under Standards She Used Against Another Black Professor

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor and Newsmax Legal Analyst Alan Dershowitz stated that outgoing Harvard President Claudine Gay deserved to be fired under her own standards and noted that Gay joined in on attacks on then-Winthrop House Faculty Dean Ron Sullivan, who eventually lost that position over his response to backlash over representing Harvey Weinstein.

Host Greta Van Susteren said, “What disturbs me is in her statement, if she had said, look, I made a mistake. Now I’m going to have some time to think about it. I hope others learn from what I did. I’ll be better…I would have a different view. But…she talks about her fear and the racial animus, which is exactly what was going on on the campus, only it wasn’t racial animus, it was antisemitism, but it was fear. And she only thinks of it about herself. She didn’t realize her job as the President was to care about others. It’s exactly what those students were saying…those Jewish students who were scared on that campus.”

Dershowitz responded, “Well, when she fired Ron Sullivan, who…is a great lawyer, because he defended Harvey Weinstein, what she said was the dean has a special role as a kind of pastor and has to take into account the fears and attitudes of the student flock that are under her, and that’s what she failed to do with Jewish students and other students.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett