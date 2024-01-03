Adams: We’re Busing Migrants Out of NYC, But It’s to Fix ‘Problem’ Abbott ‘Created’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that New York City busing migrants out of the city is different from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) busing them to the city because “We’re fixing the problem that he created. There are many people who came to New York City who wanted to go to other municipalities, and they didn’t have any other choice.” And he’s sending the migrants where they want to go.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “I know you’ve called the Texas Gov., Greg Abbott, a bully for his handling of these migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. A spokesperson for him, for the Governor, accuses you of hypocrisy, saying you, too, have bused migrants north away from New York City. How do you respond?”

Adams answered, “Well, that’s totally inaccurate. We’re fixing the problem that he created. There are many people who came to New York City who wanted to go to other municipalities, and they didn’t have any other choice. Gov. Abbott made it clear, he was going to target cities like Chicago, Denver, and New York, and just on the inauguration day of the Philadelphia mayor, he sent a planeload there. So, he’s targeting cities, and that’s a big difference from asking people what are their destinations and reticketing them where they can go where they have families, friends, or other systems to support them. That is what we’re doing. And we will continue to do so.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett