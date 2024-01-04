Mayorkas Won’t Commit to Not Using More Money for Catch and Release to Get ‘Needed’ Funds

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the agency needs more money, but wouldn’t say if he’d accept a condition that the funds can’t be used to release migrants into the country to get the “needed” funds.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 7:10] “But you have court dates now, Mr. Secretary, going as far as out as 2031. You’re talking about that. But when you say that Republicans won’t accept the extra funding, they have a problem with the funds being used to release and transport illegal immigrants around the country. So, Congress is listening right now. Would you accept the extra funding on the condition that the funds could only be used for detention and removal, but not release into the country?”

Mayorkas answered, “Bret, the funds are needed to provide the Department of Homeland Security with more Border Patrol agents. The funds are needed to provide the Department of Homeland Security with more technology. The funds are needed to provide our department with more detention space, to provide the Department of Justice with more immigration judges so justice can be administered more swiftly so we don’t have a six-year lapse between the time of encounter and a final ruling.”

