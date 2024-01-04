Pelosi: January 6 Was an ‘Assault’ on Personal Freedoms — Trump Must Be Held Accountable

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that she believed the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot was an assault on “personal freedoms” that former President Donald Trump must be held accountable for.

When asked about President Joe Biden’s campaign ad highlighting the Capitol riot, Pelosi said, “I think it’s very important, but I think it also recognizes that democracy is a personal issue. Freedom to whether it is to have access to health care, when, if, and how to expand your family, freedom to be in the workplace in a very strong way because you have health care and you have child care. So we have to relate democracy to the kitchen table, to our people’s personal lives. And that’s what I have been doing during this break is we don’t agonize, we organize. What’s his name who is running for president says Obamacare sucks. We say no to the Affordable Care Act cures.”

She continued, “So all of these things are related. What happened on January 6 was a manifestation of an assault on the personal freedoms that we have because it assaulted the Congress, the Capitol, the Constitution of the United States.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “While you mentioned what’s his name, in case our viewers didn’t get it, you meant Donald Trump. Two states, Colorado and Maine, have now removed Donald Trump from their primary ballots. They cited his role in the January 6 insurrection. Trump is challenging these decisions. The Supreme Court will likely decide. Do you think it’s a good idea for states to remove Donald Trump from their ballots?”

Pelosi said, “That’s a matter that the states will have to deal with. Martyrdom is his thing. He can not be absolved from his accountability on all of this. No one is above the law neither is he.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN