Pentagon: ‘No Indications’ Houthis Will Stop Attacking

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder stated that the U.S. has started Operation Prosperity Guardian to try to stop Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, but “We have no indications right now that the Houthis are going to cease these attacks.”

Co-host Adrienne Bankert asked, “We have seen now deadly force being used against some of these rebel militant groups, these terror organizations because of their brazen attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Are we expecting to see more of that, especially in light of this recent explosion?”

Ryder answered, “[T]his has become a real threat in this incredibly vital waterway, this international waterway, through which 10-15% of global commerce and trade transit on any given day. And so, it’s very important that the international community come together and address this international problem. We have no indications right now that the Houthis are going to cease these attacks. Certainly, it’s important that they stop immediately, which is one reason why you saw the international community, to include the United States, stand up Operation Prosperity Guardian as a mechanism by which to come together as a defensive coalition to help protect and safeguard international commerce transiting this seaway, as well as to help protect the lives of international mariners as they traverse the Red Sea.”

