Stefanik: ‘I Have Concerns About the Treatment of January 6 Hostages’

Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she is concerned about the “treatment of January 6 hostages.”

On January 6, anchor Kristen Welker said, “Do you still feel as though that day was tragic and that those who were responsible should be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law?”

Stefanik replied, “First of all, Kristen, as typical for NBC and the biased media, you played one excerpt of my speech. I stand by my comments that I made on the House floor, and I stand for integrity and I challenged the certification of the state of Pennsylvania because of the unconstitutional overreach. I stand by my floor speech. I am proud to support President Trump.”

She continued, “I have concerns about the treatment of January 6 hostages. I have concerns. We have concerns of oversight and over our treatment of prisoners. I believe we’re seeing the weaponization of the federal government not just against Trump, but we are seeing it against conservatives. We are seeing it against Catholics. That’s one of the reasons why I am proud to serve on the Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Government because the American people want answers and they want transparency, and they understand that as you look across this country, there seems to be two sets of rules your last name is Clinton or Biden, you get to live by another set of rule.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN