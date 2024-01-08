Chicago Mayor Johnson: It’s ‘Evil-Spirited’ Gov. Abbott Attacking Cities ‘Led by Black Leaders’

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” that he believed it was “evil-spirited” that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is sending migrants to cities “being led by black leaders or leaders of color.”

Johnson said, “We have this international crisis that really requires federal intervention that local government is being asked to subsidized. Local government is not designed or built to handle such a crisis. Since I’ve been in office, we’ve had well over 500 buses show up to the city of Chicago, in fact, closer to 600 right now, over 855 flights have come to Chicago. Now, the governor of Texas is now chattering private planes landing in city of Chicago and the surrounding area with migrants coming up from the Central and South America in particular. The governor of Texas is committed to causing chaos. What I have done in the first eight months in office is work to bring some structure and some coordination around this mission.”

Host Al Sharpton said, “It puts a tremendous burden on you and other Democratic mayors, I may add many black mayors have been the focal point of this.”

Johnson said, “You’re absolutely right about the intentions of Governor Abbott. He is attacking democratically-run cities, and particularly cities that are being led by black leaders or leaders of color. This is unconscionable. I mean, it’s a very raggedy approach. And quite frankly, not only is it reckless and raggedy, but it is evil-spirited.”

