GOP Rep. Fry: January 6 Committee-Fulton County DA Cooperation a ‘Separation of Powers Issue’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) questioned the collaboration between the now-defunct January 6 Committee and Fulton County, GA district attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Russell, such a relationship between the two entities presented a separation of powers issue.

“There’s a new report from Politico, and it reveals that the January 6 Committee helped Georgia DA Fani Willis during the early days of her Trump investigation,” FBN host Maria Bartiromo said. “That was in the spring of 2022 when the Committee staff apparently helped Fulton County prosecutors prepare for interviews with key witnesses. Texas Congressman Lance Gooden writes this on X: quote, ‘This is a bombshell report. Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney, and the other January 6th Committee members should preserve their records. Subpoenas are coming.’ Congressman, what should we understand about this?

“Well, I think, you know, you have a separation of powers issue,” Fry replied. “Right? You have an investigatory committee, the J6 Committee, that should not be linking up with a prosecutor to really do their homework. I mean, Fani Willis, obviously, she’s had a pretty bad week, this week on all the things that are going on.”

“But this Committee seems to be pushing — you know, pushing the investigation, pushing, the prosecution of President Trump, and you don’t really see that,” he continued. “There’s information that’s often shared between investigatory committees and prosecutors as this happens. But it looks like they’ve been doing the homework for the prosecutors in Georgia.”

