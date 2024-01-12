Pelosi: ‘All the Shutdowns of Government Have Come Under Republican Leadership’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed Friday on “CNN This Morning” that “all the shutdowns of government have come under Republican leadership.”

Anchor Phil Mattingly said, “Do you have advice to give the current Speaker of the House.”

Pelosi said, “Well, respect, respect is a word that I always use for my own members along the way. There are different, shall we say, equities to be weighed when you’re doing a budget, but there are different bills in the course of the year and they’ll prevail on some and won’t prevail on others, but as long as they know that their views are recognized they should be able to come to the table but there’s a difference between democrats and republicans in this regard.”

She added, “We believe in governance and we want to get the job done. All the shutdowns of government have come under Republican leadership, whether it was starting with Newt Gingrich in the ’90s then to the Republicans when President Obama was president, but the Republicans shut government down and then under President Trump, when he took pride in shutting down because they don’t believe in governance. So not having a budget shutting down government is a plus for them. That’s what they like. They don’t like governance. They also don’t like science so if science says we have to have certain protections for our climate, for our people, for the this, for that that and governments have protections to offer those two noes do not make a yes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN