Pentagon: Austin Takes Responsibility, We’ve Given Many Details About ‘Deeply Personal Issue’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder stated that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes complete responsibility for the failure to inform people of his absence and “this is a deeply personal issue and we provided a lot of details in terms of the procedure that he underwent after having complications.”

After Ryder said that there will be reviews, including by the Pentagon inspector general, Austin took responsibility, and the Pentagon has taken some corrective steps already, co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “I don’t know that there need to be a lot of studies, in-depth studies. This is just a question, why didn’t the SecDef pick up the phone and say, Mr. President, unfortunately, I’ve got prostate cancer and I’ve got to have surgery, so, I’m going to be out for a couple of days?”

Ryder responded, “Well, look, again, the Secretary has taken full responsibility. I think it’s clear that, in the statement we issued from his doctors, this is a deeply personal issue and we provided a lot of details in terms of the procedure that he underwent after having complications. And so, look, the Secretary of Defense is an extremely hard-working person, a dedicated public servant. I’ve been working with him for a very long time, and, at the center of every day, he’s focused on what he can do to help make sure that our country’s safe. So, again, I’m confident going forward that will remain his focus. But, to your point, we’ve learned some lessons and we’ve committed to doing better in the future.”

