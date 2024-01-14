Sanders: Biden Voters Will Return Because Trump Is ‘Dangerous’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of The Union” that voters would return to President Joe Biden because former President Donald Trump was “one of the most dangerous political figures in modern American history.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “President Biden is caught a lot of criticism from the left on his support for Israel amid this war, you’re a leader in the progressive left, the movement that you helped create in your presidential campaigns. Do you think that young progressives in the United States will ultimately rally behind Joe Biden in November or has he seriously damaged his standing?”

Sanders said, “Look, I think we will see what happens in November because the choice is pretty clear. Running against Donald Trump who I suspect will be the Republican candidate, is one of the most dangerous political figures in modern American history. So I think people will end up rallying around Biden. But there is no question, it is very hard for young, I think for most Americans to be excited about what is going on right now. The president has got to change course. He has been very clear, he’s expressed his opinion about indiscriminate bombing. He’s asked Netanyahu over and over again to change course. And he said no, we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing. Unacceptable. You cannot give billions of dollars to a country that ignores your wishes, violates international law.”

