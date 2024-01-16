FNC’s Ingraham to DeSantis and Haley: Drop Out, Endorse Trump

Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham said Tuesday on “The Ingraham Angle” that Republican 2024 presidential hopefuls former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) should drop out and endorse former President Donald Trump.

Ingraham said, “Now, let’s start with DeSantis. He out-performed last night. He beat Nikki Haley’s war chest, so he has a lot to be proud of. As a candidate on the trail, he worked his butt off. And people forget how young he is. So, with what – three more years as Florida’s governor? He can build an even greater track record of success in that very important state. So, a future in the Republican Party for him could be really bright.”

She continued, “But he’s simply not gonna be president this time around. I know it’s hard to hear. You worked really hard for it. It’s not happening. Trump is simply too powerful and has endured too much. Voters aren’t gonna turn their backs on him at this point. And every day that Ron DeSantis stays on the campaign trail criticizing Trump is a day that hurts Ron DeSantis’ political future. He doesn’t gain anything from it. That’s for sure. And Trump, he’s not hurt by it at all. So it’s time to step aside and endorse Trump.”

She added, “As for Nikki Haley, well, my advice is this, stop listening to your high priced campaign consultants who are telling you what they think you want to hear.”

Ingraham concluded, “If she dropped out today, if she came to terms with the fact that the GOP is a populist party, if she started vigorously campaigning for Trump, she could, perhaps, rebuild some of the trust that she has lost among the GOP base.”

