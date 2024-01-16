Lincoln Project’s Setmayer: Evangelicals ‘Failed this Country’ by Following Their ‘Golden Orange God’

The Lincoln Project’s Tara Setmayer said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Evangelicals “failed this country” by “following their golden orange god,” referring to former President Donald Trump.

Discussing a new anti-Trump ad released by her group, Setmayer said, “The target audience is actually everyone, because I think that at this point a lot of people are not paying attention. It’s not necessarily the MAGAs who are in the death cult, the religious Christian nationalists death cult, because obviously they’re unmovable.”

She continued, “Donald Trump’s campaign actually has been showing a similar ad called God made Trump. That’s why we responded. We said, ‘Oh, no, no, no. God also allowed for dictators, too.'”

Setmayer added, “The Evangelical church has failed this country. Not only have they failed America, but they’ve failed christianity. They are so far away from the gospels of Jesus. Can you imagine if the evangelical church actually followed what they claim to preach in the Bible? We wouldn’t have had four years of Donald Trump. We wouldn’t have had an insurrection on January 6th. We wouldn’t have had the cruelty with kids in cages. We wouldn’t have had this idea that character doesn’t seem to matter anymore. Could you imagine the kind of country we would have had by now if Evangelicals follow the Bible they claim to worship? Instead, they’re following their god, their golden orange god in Donald Trump. This is a way of us pointing that out.”

