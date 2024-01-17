Dem Rep. Goldman: Stefanik ‘Has No Morals and No Integrity,’ She Is a Trump ‘Sycophant’

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Rep. Elise Stefa,nik (R-NY) was a “sycophant” of former President Donald Trump who has no morals or integrity.

While discussing introducing a censure of Stefanik for calling the January 6 convicted criminals hostages, Goldman said, “I think her rhetoric and support for the January 6th insurrectionists and for generally the conspiracy theories peddled by the criminal defendant Donald Trump have been ratcheting up.”

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “Does it worry you that the way that your colleague, Elise Stefanik, appears to be auditioning for a role as vice president is to basically give aid and comfort to the people who tried to overturn the constitutional republic?”

Goldman said, “Not only that, Chris, she has refused to say that she will certify the election as Mike Pence did. That is clear, and it has been clear since 2019 when Elise Stefanik flipped a switch to go from a relatively low-key, low-level rational Republican from upstate New York to Trump’s biggest defender in the impeachment hearings and beyond.”

He added, “It is clear that she is channeling Donald Trump in every way that she can, trying to audition to become the vice president, and given that she has no morals and no integrity because she completely flip-flopped in all of her policies and politics for sure, you can’t trust her to do the right thing. That’s exactly what Donald Trump wants. He wants a sycophant. He wants a yes person who will do whatever he says. And it is clear that Elise Stefanik, in the run-up to the 2024 election, is trying to play that game.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN