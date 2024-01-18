Holder: SCOTUS ‘Legitimacy Is at Stake’ in Trump Rulings

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Supreme Court’s “legitimacy” was at stake with how they rule on the cases involving former President Donald Trump.

Discussing Trump’s legal team asking the Supreme Court to rule he is eligible to hold office in his appeal of a ruling barring him from the Colorado primary ballot, anchor Joy Reid said, “I’m looking here and we were reading through and my producers are reading through the Supreme Court filing that was made today by Donald Trump because it should be absurd.”

Holder said, “Even with this Supreme Court, with this ultra conservative super majority, there’s not a basis for finding in favor of the assertions he is making. You know, the court’s legitimacy is at stake here in a way that I think really goes to the way in which it will be viewed, that body will be viewed by the American people.”

He added, “To rule for the Trump camp, to say there’s any basis to those five assertions that he has made really puts at risk how the court will be viewed by the American public. There is again no constitutional basis for it, no historical precedent for it. That is not the way in which our nation has been formed or for which the American Revolution was actually conducted. I think that anybody who lines up in support of that really puts at risk our democracy and really puts at risk the notion that we are one person, one vote, that the people decide things, that no one is above the law. puts at risk the whole notion of the rule of law.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN