Harris: I Hope Current Border Talks Include Protections for DREAMers

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Vice President Kamala Harris stated that she hopes current negotiations over the border “are genuinely focused on fixing the problem,” including protections for DREAMers.

Host Laura Coates said, “[T]here [are] progressives that are very angry about DREAMers, about a pathway to citizenship not being included in the latest negotiations on these issues.”

Harris responded, “I won’t speak to the current negotiations and the status of the current negotiations. But I will tell you that DREAMers under, sadly, some of the draconian approaches to them, have been treated very badly. And we have to understand who our DREAMers are, first of all, in the height of the pandemic, there were so many DREAMers who were front-line workers, and working on saving lives. DREAMers, who, many of them, before they could walk or talk, were brought into the country and have lived very productive lives, serving in our military, serving in Fortune 500 companies, and they should be honored for the contribution they are making. And they should be protected.”

Coates then asked, “You’ve cared about this issue even before you were the Vice President. It’s very dear to your heart. And yet, you look at it, and if this is not something that can be accomplished now in this administration, I don’t know how many other bites of the apple you think you’ll be able to get. Have you given that some thought?”

Harris responded, “I will tell you that the negotiations that are happening right now, I hope are going to be directed at solutions that are genuinely focused on fixing the problem, including all the equities that you mentioned.”

