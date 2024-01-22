Maddow: ‘Republican Base Is Enthused About’ Making Trump a Dictator

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow said Monday on “The Rachel Maddow Show” that the Republican base was “enthused” about making former President Donald Trump a dictator.

Maddow said, “On the Viktor Orbán thing, I think there is a very simple reason that Donald Trump is making that closing argument, in what could be the last contested primary. That is really what he is offering. This is a special sauce. Donald Trump is not leading the Republican Party field of candidates because of his youthful vigor or because of his policy preference, or because of his eloquence. This is what he is offering.”

She continued, “If you pick me, that’ll be the end of politics, and you won’t have to deal with politics anymore. You won’t have to deal with contested elections, you won’t have to deal with contests or divisions when it comes to power, you’ll have a strongman leader and I’ll just do what I want. And won’t that be a lot simpler? That’s what he’s offering. That strongman model is what the Republican base is enthused about.”

Maddow added, “That is something that sets him apart from every other Republican candidate. I think we are naive to thing he is tricking people into picking him and then surprise he will act like a dictator. What he is offering is strongman leadership, the end of politics, the end of elections, the sidelining or the domesticating of the Judiciary and Congress. He will be the man in charge and he will get it done. That’s what he is selling. That is what they are very eager to buy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN