Warren: GOP Pushing Nationwide Abortion Ban — ‘That Will Be on the Ballot in 2024’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that Republicans were trying to get a nationwide abortion ban in place so that it “will be on the ballot in 2024.”

Warren said, “Now that Roe v. Wade has been removed by the Supreme Court, the Republicans are moving forward on every front. They figured out how Donald Trump can do this alone. They want to take over Congress, do it through Congress. But they’re moving forward right now, for example, trying to ban medication abortion by getting rid of Mifepristone, which is used in medication abortions. That’s what about half of all abortions in the country that are still occurring use, which would ban that everywhere. Understand that.”

She continued, “You may be living in a state that protects abortion right, but the Republicans are coming for you as well. They’re coming for everybody, no matter what state therein, to try to get a nationwide abortion ban in place. And that will be on the ballot in 2024.”

Warren added, “That’s the thing here is that the majority of Americans want to see Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. Polling tends to come in between the low 70s to the high 60s, right? That the majority, the strong majority of Americans want Roe v. Wade to be the law of the land. But there is an extremist base that has worked for decades to try to change that and to try to make it so that it is politicians rather than a patient at a doctor who are making the decision about abortion.”

