Behar: The Longer Haley Stays in Race, the ‘More Demented’ Trump Looks

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the longer Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) stays in the race, the “more demented” former President Donald Trump looks.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So, the question is, will New Hampshire voters decide the Republican ticket today, or is it the last for Nikki Haley?”

Behar said, “I hope not because the more she stays in, the more demented he looks. She needs to stay there so that he can talk about — just to annoy him, you know? I mean, he has had so many gaffes. You know, they talk about Biden being old.”

She continued, “He’s thin, and sometimes the knees start to go when you get older, but the brain is working. The other guy, okay he keeps saying that he’s running against Obama. He said Biden would start World War II. Hello, you had bone spurs during the Vietnam War, wasn’t it?”

Behar added, “He confused Hamas with hummus. He alleged voter I.D. is needed to buy a loaf of bread,” Behar continued. “That will happen if he gets in. He warned about whales washing up on shore. He says veterans don’t have cell phones and now he’s confusing Nancy Pelosi with Nikki Haley.”

She concluded, “He has narcissistic personality disorder.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “He’s a narcissist and possibly a sociopath.”

