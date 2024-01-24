Dem Rep. Gonzalez: Biden Can Use More Power on ‘Emergency’ of ‘Porous’ Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Here and Now,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) stated that while the border isn’t open, “it’s a porous border” and there is “an emergency on the border” that would allow President Joe Biden to do more through exercising his executive powers.

Gonzalez said, “Well, it’s not a completely open border. That’s — we hear that. That’s more of a Republican talking point. It’s just nonsense. It’s not an open border. But it’s a porous border. And it’s a border that needs to be enforced and a lot more needs to be done along our southern border.”

Gonzalez added that we do need more resources on the border and he’s never seen the border the way it’s been in the last five years.

Gonzalez concluded, “[O]nce we have a proposal — a bipartisan proposal that comes out of the Senate, if the Republicans crash that deal in the House, it’ll be on them, and the problems that are happening on the border, they will have to own. And another thing, I think the President can do a lot more [through] executive order, like having safe zones in other countries to process claims. I think we have an emergency on the border that would allow him to use his executive powers to make that happen. And I think he should do it.”

