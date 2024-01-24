Kirby: We Can Do More to Enforce Immigration Law, Like Removing Razor Wire at Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that “there’s obviously more that can be done, not only to create legal pathways, but to enforce the laws that are in place” and stated that one of the reasons the Biden administration opposed Texas putting wire along the border “was so that it could allow the Border Patrol to get access to the river itself so that they could do their jobs.”

Kirby said, “President Biden has, since the very beginning, since day one, been concerned about our immigration policy and calling for a reform. He does agree that there [need] to be changes in the way we process, and we have created additional legal pathways. But there’s obviously more that can be done, not only to create legal pathways, but to enforce the laws that are in place and whatever new laws come with this so that we can crack down on illegal immigration. I think he shares those concerns about the need for serious reform. He also believes that part and parcel of this effort has got to be extra border security. And that’s why a significant part of his supplemental request did include specific funding for border security to include additional Border Patrol agents.”

Host Martha MacCallum then stated that there doesn’t seem to be much urgency from President Joe Biden on securing the border and pointed to the razor wire being removed.

Kirby responded to MacCallum’s statement on the wire by stating that “this issue over the wire was actually — one of the reasons we opposed it was so that it could allow the Border Patrol to get access to the river itself so that they could do their jobs.”

