Pelosi: Trump Has a ‘Cognitive Disorder’ — ‘He Should Never Step Foot in the White House’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday on KTTV-LA “News at 6 PM” that former President Donald Trump had a “cognitive disorder.”

At a campaign rally, Trump said, “Nikki Haley. You know, they- did you know, they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it. Because of lots of things like Nikki Haley, is in charge of security. We offered her ten thousand people, soldiers, National Guard whatever they want. They turned it down.”

Pelosi said, “First of all, he has a cognitive disorder. It wasn’t that he just had a slip of the tongue of using a name one time for another. Anybody can do that. But he was making a case. But really more dangerous than than getting us mixed up, more dangerous was his charge that we were not accepting his troops. We begged him for hours and hours. Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, to send the National Guard and he wouldn’t do it. His his underlings, the Secretary of the Army and the Acting Secretary of the Defense wouldn’t do it.”

She continued, “For hours people suffered over well over 100 police officers were injured, people died. Then not only did he incite an insurrection, but he lied once again about, well he lied about about the National Guard.”

Pelosi added, “He caused a big problem for our country, and he is not above the law. He should pay a price for that. And he should never step foot in the White House for any purpose whatsoever.”

