Sharpton: Tim Scott’s Support of Trump Was ‘So Humiliating’ It Was Troubling

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Wednesday on “Morning Joe” that Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) humiliated himself Tuesday night by supporting former President Donald Trump after the New Hampshire primary.

Sharpton said, “Obviously Trump winning by double digits was not unexpected. I think Haley did a little better than some of the polls had, but she didn’t make it. I think that the fact that she pledged to keep running is in many ways the ultimate insult to Donald Trump because he wants everyone to just prostrate and bow to him and say now it’s over. What he’s really concerned about is his four cases. I think that when you watched his speech and how he tends to now ramble and go off the rails, you really are beginning to wonder if this is more than just some of us that politically oppose him, whether there’s really something that has gotten to him. He doesn’t seem to be able to be coherent for a long amount of time. I think that he will be the nominee and I think he’s demanding people bow to him. There are few moments in my life I have been more embarrassed than to watch Tim Scott.”

He continued, “It was humiliating to watch what Tim Scott did as a sitting senator. One time he wasn’t even on the script. He interrupted Trump to pay homage. So I had to say that because it’s bothered me all night.”

Sharpton added, “It’s not a good day in my life to watch Tim do that. I mean, to think that we fought to see people like him, black, become high elected in the South and to do that. He has a right to be Republican, he has a right to do Donald Trump, but to do it in such a way that is so humiliating was troubling.”

