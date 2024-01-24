Tim Scott: ‘Trump Did More for Minorities than Joe Biden Will Ever Do’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) responded to his critics who questioned his support for former President Donald Trump as an African-American.

Pundits on CNN and MSNBC questioned the South Carolina Republican lawmaker’s support for who they called “a guy right now who’s easily the most racist president in our lifetime.”

“Senator, were you expecting this?” FNC “The Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham asked.

“I was not, but here’s what I do expect — I expect the left to lose their minds because Donald Trump did more for minorities than Joe Biden will ever do,” Scott said. “Think about the fact that Donald Trump put more money in historically black colleges and universities than any other president, any other president.”

“How about wages and small businesses among African-Americans?” Ingraham asked.

“The bottom 20% wage growth was higher than the top 20%, the lowest unemployment rate in the history of the country came first under Donald Trump,” Scott replied. “You think about rare blood diseases like sickle cell anemia, who helped champion that cause with me? Donald Trump. Think about the greatest anti-poverty program in the history of the country, Opportunity Zones. Donald Trump.”

