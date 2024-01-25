GOP Sen. Daines: Nikki Haley Should Drop Out, Trump Will Be GOP Nominee

National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said Thursday on CBS News that former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) should drop out and support former President Donald Trump as the GOP presidential nominee.

Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett said, “Is the Republican nomination fight over?”

Daines said, “Yes.”

Garrett said, “Should Nikki Haley drop out?”

Daines said, “Yes.”

Garrett said, “Why?”

Daines said, “Donald Trump will be the nominee for the Republican Party. Donald Trump will be the next president elected in November of 24 and be sworn into office in January of 25.”

He added, “There’s just not a path for Nikki Haley to win the nomination. It is time to come around President Trump, line up behind him and focus on the general election. This will be a tight race in the general election in November of 2024. There will be a tight race for the president. There will be tight races for the Senate. There will be tight races for the U.S. House. The stakes could not be higher. The contrast could not be more clear between the philosophies and positions that Republicans are taking and President Trump is taking and what Joe Biden has done to this country.”

Daines concluded, “I think it is time for all Republicans to get behind resident Trump.”

