Rand Paul: ‘When Did We Become the Sugar Daddy of the World?’

Thursday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized Democrats who backed proposed funding for war-plagued areas in Israel and Ukraine.

The Kentucky Republican suggested it seemed as if the United States was “funding both sides of every war.”

“So he wants to send money overseas more to work on border, you know, and his notion of working on it is really just to spend more money on processing people coming in, Senator,” FBN fill-in host Jackie DeAngelis said.

“Yes and realize the bill is going to have more money for sanctuary cities,” Paul replied. “So the cities that don’t turn anybody in you can rape, murder, pillage in some of these sanctuary cities and if you’re illegally here, they don’t do anything about you. You just fade back into woodwork. The other thing that’s going to happen in this Ukraine bill, this is going to be $11 billion worth of humanitarian assistance, some of that goes to Ukraine but some of that’s going to Gaza.”

“And it’s not clear exactly how much is going to go to the Palestinians, but it’s sort of bizarre that we fund both sides of every war,” he continued. “You know, they’re going to expect us to clean up and repair Ukraine when it’s done being destroyed—the same with Gaza. Gaza is being destroyed but who’s going to pay for it? They expect to us pay for it. And I don’t want a penny going to Hamas or any of these people. Lok, I have great sympathy for those who live in Gaza and the mess they are. And I wish it would stop. But I don’t think we should always have to pay for everything. When did we become the sugar daddy of the world? We’ve got to pay for everything.”

