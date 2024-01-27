Jeffries: Dem Opposition to Any Abortion Restrictions Will Be ‘Top’ 2024 Issue

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that Democratic support for abortion without restrictions, “period, full stop” will be “at the top of” the list of issues on the ballot in November.

Jeffries said, “Well, there will be a whole host of issues that I think are going to be on the ballot in November. Certainly, at the top of that list, reproductive freedom is going to be on the ballot. The economy, of course, as we talked about, on the ballot, Social Security and Medicare on the ballot. We want to strengthen and protect Social Security. My Republican colleagues want to end it as we know it. Gun safety will be on the ballot, because we want to make progress on this issue, not flood our classrooms with weapons of war by doing nothing. And, of course, democracy will be on the ballot. But as you pointed out, Symone, if you think about the issue of reproductive freedom, there is a clear difference between what we as Democrats believe in, and my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. We believe in a woman’s freedom to make her own reproductive healthcare decisions, period, full stop. It’s a decision that should be between a woman, a doctor, her family, her faith, but certainly not right-wing extreme politicians trying to intercede.”

