Noem: ‘Texas Should Stand Their Ground’

Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she agreed with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) to defy the Biden administration and continue to protect its southern border.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You and two dozen other Republican governors wrote a letter expressing solidarity with Texas urging the state to use every tool and strategy, including razor wire fence, to secure the border. A lot of people interpreted that to mean you think Texas should defy the Supreme Court and stop federal agents from removing the razor wire. Do you think Texas should do that? Should they defy the Supreme Court?

Noem said, “Texas should stand their ground. They should enforce their state law and go back to the constitutional rights that they have been granted to protect their state’s sovereignty. That’s what so many of as governors are offended by. Democrats were threatening to encourage the president to activate our guards in order to get them to stand down and not protect our states. It’s a dangerous situation. It’s a war zone at our southern border. I’m proud of what Texas has done, proud to stand with them. I deployed my National Guard down there three times, and we will do what we can to help them support and defend their people. It’s the inhumanity of the policies happening right now is striking. You see women suffering. Drug trafficking, human trafficking that’s happening because of the open border policies. It’s inhumane. It needs to stop.”

