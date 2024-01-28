Ocasio-Cortez: Trump’s Primary Voter Numbers Show He Can’t Beat Biden

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump’s votes in the first two Republican primaries showed he could not beat President Joe Biden in the general election.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “I do want to ask you about the president’s re-election campaign. As you know, in the key battleground states, he has real vulnerabilities, and why do you think he is struggling against Donald Trump, someone who has been indicted four times and has slapped with this $83 million civil suit?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think we can take a look at the overall landscape here. It’s not just what we are talking about with President Biden, but also former President Trump has extraordinary vulnerabilities. We saw that in New Hampshire. The fact that he is a former sitting president, head of his party and virtually everyone else has dropped out and endorsed him, and as we just saw, Nikki Haley came and she cleared out 43% in New Hampshire bodes very not well for Donald Trump and his ability to win a general election.”

She added, “When it comes to President Biden, I think we need to focus and understand that young people are a very strong part of this electorate. We have a diverse coalition in the Democratic Party that has its own concerns, whether it is what’s happening in Gaza or any other number of issues, but right now, I think November will be about the coalition we can put together and the policy progress we can make between now and then.”

