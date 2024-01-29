E. Jean Carroll on $83.3M Trump Verdict: We ‘Are Going to Go Shopping’

Writer E. Jean Carroll quipped Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that she will go on a shopping spree with the $83.3 million former President Donald Trump was ordered to pay her in a New York City defamation trial.

Maddow said, “You’ve talked about using some of Trump’s money that you’re about to get to help shore up women’s rights. Do you know what that might be, what that might look like?”

Carroll said, “Yes Rachel, yes.”

Maddow said, “Tell Me.”

Carroll said, “I have such, such great ideas for all the good I’m going to do with this money. First thing, Rachel, you and I are going to go shopping. We’re going get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, a motorcycle for Crowley, a new fishing rod for Robbie. Rachel, what do you want?”

Maddow said, “Nothing.”

Carroll said, “A penthouse? It’s yours Rachel. A penthouse in France? You want France? You want to go fishing in France?”

Maddow said, “No.”

Caroll said, “No? All right, all right.”

Attorney Shawn Crowley said, “That’s a joke.”

Maddow said, “Although, if me fishing in France could do something for women’s rights, I would take the hit. I would obviously take one for the team.”

