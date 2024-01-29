Pentagon: We’ve ‘Made It Harder’ for Iran’s Groups to Attack Troops, But They Can Still Do It

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh responded to a question on whether U.S. strikes against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East have worked by stating that “we have been able to take capabilities off the table of these IRGC-backed groups. The capabilities that they had yesterday, they no longer have today. And so, yes, we do assess that we have been able to successfully disrupt and degrade their capabilities.” But those groups can still attack.

Host Katy Tur asked, “There have been a number of strikes. Does the Pentagon assess that those strikes have been working?”

Singh responded, “Well, look, what we know is that we have been able to take capabilities off the table of these IRGC-backed groups. The capabilities that they had yesterday, they no longer have today. And so, yes, we do assess that we have been able to successfully disrupt and degrade their capabilities. By no means are we saying that we’ve taken everything off the map for them, but we have made it harder for them to launch attacks at our U.S. forces, whether it be in the Red Sea or in Iraq or Syria.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett