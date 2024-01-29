WH Spox Jean-Pierre Gives Condolences to Three Military Folks ‘Fighting on Behalf of This Administration’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that her deepest condolences go out to the three U.S. service members killed in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants in Jordan, who she said were fighting on behalf “of this administration.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “Is there anything new since we spoke with Admiral Kirby in the last hour in terms of the Biden administration’s plans to respond to what has happened?”

Jean-Pierre said, “So nothing new to report back from what Admiral John Kirby shared with all of you about an hour or so ago. What I will say, obviously our deepest condolences go out and our heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost three brave, three brave, three folks who are military folks, who are brave who are always fighting, who were fighting on behalf of this administration, of the American people.”

She added, “Obviously more so, more importantly, we lost those souls, as the president said yesterday when he was in South Carolina. Our hearts go out to their families, their friends. Let not forget there are also wounded soldier and military forces as well, and our hearts go out to them. We want to make sure we offer up those deep condolences to them. Look, the admiral said this and I’ll repeat we will respond at our choosing. The first thing on the president’s mind always is to make sure we’re protecting our troops. So that has not changed. I’m certainly not going to layout a timeline, but the president is thinking about the troops. Yesterday was a very, very sad day.”

