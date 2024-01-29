Whoopi Goldberg: Trump’s Dictator Comments ‘Should Turn Your Stomach’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump’s comments about being a dictator “should turn your stomach.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “This is not the time for a third party. Change comes very slowly in this country, as we know. Watching the history that has unfolded here, good and bad, it takes time. We are a bipartisan situation right now.”

Goldberg said, “I will say this again, polls do not make an election. Polls lie because Hillary Clinton would have been president if the polls had been correct. Do not trust the polls. Trust what you know — the man said recently, I’m on day one, I’m going to be a dictator.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Sure did.”

Goldberg said, “The fact that the phrase dictator came out of the his mouth as an American citizen citizen.”

Hostin said, “And easily too.”

Goldberg said, “In this country, should turn your stomach. It should turn your stomach. That’s the decision. That’s the decision everybody has to make. You want a dictatorship even on day one or at all or do you want to fight it out like Americans do and try to get the best country we can put together? That is your choice.”

