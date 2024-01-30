GOP Rep. Steube: Biden Could Have Resolved Border Crisis ‘Today, Yesterday, Three Years Ago’

During an appearance on Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) criticized the Biden administration for resisting any efforts to correct the porous U.S.-Mexico border.

Steube told viewers President Joe Biden could have corrected the situation long ago.

“So Congressman, why are your colleagues on the Senate after 10 million illegals are already in the country on Joe Biden’s watch, why are they agreeing to these compromises in this Senate deal? You know what your speaker has said? Speaker Mike Johnson weighed in on the Senate border deal being negotiated on X,” FBN host Maria Bartiromo said. “He writes this, any border shutdown authority that allows even one illegal crossing is a non-starter. Thousands each day is outrageous. It shouldn’t be 5,000 a day before anything gets done. The number must be zero says Mike Johnson. Congressman, why are your colleagues on the Senate side compromising on this situation now?”

“I don’t know,” Steube replied. “And I don’t know what our border has to do with Ukraine’s border or the Ukraine war, and tying those two together, I think is also err. But let me remind your viewers that the House passed our Secure the Border Act in May of last year. So all of this talk from Schumer in the White House that oh a bill has to pass for them to do what they need to do. That’s an outright lie to the American people. And on top of that, the Republicans have sent a Secure Border Bill May of last year to the Senate and then it sat there and languished because they don’t want border security. Joe Biden doesn’t need a bill to reverse what he changed when he became president. We had all these policies in place that the Trump administration had in place, the border wall being built. He had a hold on the illegal immigration issue.”

“And now you have people coming in a week and a month that would come in, in a year under the Trump administration because they had policies in place that the president used to shut it down,” he added. “He could shut it down today, yesterday, three years ago. But they don’t want that. It doesn’t match their political objective, so they’re going to try to subvert and blame Republicans that we haven’t sent him some bill and we haven’t given him more money to basically hire more border agents to process more illegals into our country.”

