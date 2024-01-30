Marlow on ‘Kudlow’: Biden Accuses Trump of ‘Dividing the Country While He Relentlessly Demonizes’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that President Joe Biden is accusing former President Donald Trump of “dividing the country while he relentlessly demonizes anyone who stands in the way of his agenda.”

When asked about the Democrats’ tactics, Marrow said, “This has been their move for a long time Larry and it’s working for them. You can go back to the the Russian collusion hoax, which originated because it was actually Hillary Clinton whose ties to Russia were too deep so they accused Trump of being some sort of Russian plant to think about the Inflation Reduction Act which raised inflation.”

He continued, “Think about Joe Biden who acts like it is Donald Trump dividing the country while he relentlessly demonizes anyone who stands in the way of his agenda. This is just the latest thing. People opposed to the democracy and don’t want voters to choose the president are telling us we are the threat to democracy especially Trump.”

Marlow added, “There is long way to go until November and if you look at the army the left is building, we have huge reporting on it with something called The Indivisible which originated out of Hillary Clinton debacle, which is just massive hoards of money and activists ready to fight for every last Democratic vote I don’t know if the Republicans have that. Think about what is happening online with tech which minimizes any horrible news about Joe Biden. Take all that into account and the media flooding the zone with anti-Trump content and not with what is actually going on in this country, I don’t underestimate the left until we beat them and we have not had a resounding victory since 2016.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN