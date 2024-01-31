Graham to Biden: Hit Iranian Oil Infrastructure and Start Killing Their Soldiers

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on President Joe Biden to initiate military action against Iran after an Iran-backed militia killed three American troops at an outpost in Jordan.

According to the South Carolina Republican, fear of the United States created from a military strike would deter further conflict backed by Iran.

“Why didn’t this happen on Trump’s watch?” Graham said. “The Iranians were afraid of Donald Trump. We killed the head of their Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani. Biden has yet to hit Iran directly. The Iranians could care less how many Houthis you kill. They could care less about how many Iraqi militia you kill. The only way you will change their behavior and stop killing Americans and attacking our troops and trying to bomb ships in the Red Sea is for Joe Biden to hit their oil infrastructure and start killing their soldiers inside Iran. I’m not asking to invade Iran. But I am calling on President Biden tonight to go to the source of the problem. If you don’t hit the Iranian oil infrastructure and hit them in the wallet and make them fear you, they’re going to keep killing our soldiers. To the three families whose loved ones lost their life, it breaks my heart because all this was preventable. So Mr. President, hit Iran, hit them now and hit them hard to protect Americans in harm’s way.”

“They will give in when they are afraid of America,” he added. “They were afraid of Donald Trump. To the American people, Our soldiers are over there to make sure ISIS and al-Qaeda don’t come back and hit us here at home. They are here to protect the homeland. Iran is trying to drive us out of the Mideast. Mr. President owes it to those in harm’s way to have their back. The reason they are being attacked so often is Iran does not fear you. If you hit Iranian oil infrastructure and hit them where it hurts, they would stop. Stop being afraid of the Ayatollah. He should be afraid of America. We lost deterrence. In 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan. In 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. In 2023, Hamas attacked Israel. In 2024, they are attacking ships in the Red Sea. Biden has been a disaster in his first three years. Every year, a war has started.”

