Cuellar: Dems Shifted on Border After Migrant Busing Made Them Deal with a Fraction of It in Their Backyards

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that one reason Democrats have shifted on border policy and are supporting things “that I would have thought that they would never have done” is because now, they’re “getting a drop of what we see at the border” and dealing with what people on the border have dealt with “for a long time” “in their own backyards” due to migrant busing.

Cuellar said, “Some of us that live at the border, we’ve been seeing what New York and other places have been seeing for a long time. It’s — and with all due respect, New York and Chicago and Washington, D.C. and Denver are just getting a drop of what we see at the border, but now this feeling is being felt — or this understanding is being felt in other cities. That’s one of the reasons why Democrats are getting off their comfort zones and doing some things on the Senate bill that I would have thought that they would never have done some years ago, but because of what’s happening in their own backyards, they’re willing to get off their comfort zone, and say, let’s take some tough measures.”

