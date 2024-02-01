Dem Rep. Dingell: Biden Has ‘Done a Great Deal’ But Other People Take the Credit

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said Thursday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that President Joe Biden “has done a great deal,” but other people take the credit.

When asked about Biden’s low approval, Dingell said, “I’m going to start with why today was so important, because I think he has done a great deal and people don’t know it. I think a lot of other people take credit for road money, bridge money, getting lead out of pipe money that was done at the federal level, money comes into the state, and everybody else takes credit for it but Joe Biden’s leadership got that.”

She added, “While the president, I said to him today, Mr. President, we have to do a better job of telling people what you’ve done and need you to come a little more and help tell that story. But I plan on getting into every union hall throughout this state that I can between now and next November, because I think President Fain today, President Shawn Fain when he did the endorsement last week drew the contrast that people don’t know. He gave states the facts Too many workers don’t have the facts, and we’ve got to do a better job of communicating that.”

