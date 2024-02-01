DeSantis: ‘We Have Every Right as States to Band Together and Do the Job that the Federal Government Refuses’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defended his decision to send Florida National Guard troops to Texas to support that state’s efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

DeSantis said states had the “right” to defend the border when the federal government neglected its responsibilities.

“As soon as Biden reversed policies, as soon as he embraced an open border, we knew this was going to be a big issue,” he said. “So we have responded to calls from Texas throughout the years. And then I think, with this issue with this wire and the fortifications, I just wanted to make sure, if we could send additional personnel to help Texas put up as much of this wire or barricades as possible to be able to drive those numbers to zero, well, I’m going to step up and do it.”

“I think they’re doing the absolute right thing by standing their ground,” DeSantis continued. “They have every right to defend the sovereignty of their state. And, yes, we have seen massive numbers of people flooding New York City. We have seen crime, drugs. All that stuff is very significant. But it’s also a fundamental issue.”

“A country has borders,” he added. “If you don’t have a border, you are not a country. And Biden has failed at his duty as commander in chief to make sure our laws are faithfully executed. So we have every right as states to band together and do the job that the federal government refuses to do.”

