NYPD on Sanctuary City Rule for Migrants Accused of Beating Cops: Keeping Them in Jail, Which They Weren’t, Is ‘Good’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Rebecca Weiner responded to a question on if the city will contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement to remove the migrants suspected of assaulting NYPD officers given the city’s sanctuary city status by stating that keeping the migrants in jail — which they currently aren’t — “is a good solution to the problem.”

Co-host Dana Perino asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:25] “[S]o, you say you have good relationships with the federal government. But — so if something like this happens in Times Square, they go to jail. But what happens if you called ICE, the [Immigration] and Customs Enforcement and [say], we want you to come get these guys and get them out of town? Does that happen if it’s a sanctuary city here in New York?”

Weiner answered, “Well, if they’re in jail, then that is a good solution to the problem.”

Perino then cut in to say, “But they’re not. But they’re out on bail — they’re out without bail.”

Weiner responded, “Agreed. We can’t have people out on bail committing crimes in this city, absolutely not. From our perspective, we need to do what we can to make sure that we’re intercepting people before they’re committing major incidents like this one.”

